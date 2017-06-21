Bella Thorne Shows Off Bare Butt In Thong Bikini While Eating A Burger

Suns out, buns out! Bella Thorne looked like she was trying out for a Carl’s Jr. commercial as she chowed down on a big burger, all while clad in an itty-bitty white thong bikini, complete with a shell top — she looked like a modern-day mermaid!

Another day, another stylish bikini shot for Bella Thorne! The star, 19, gave The Little Mermaid a run for her money in LA on June 20, where she showed off a mermaid-inspired two-piece as she enjoyed some fun in the sun. She stripped down to an itty bitty white string bikini, which served up an eyeful of her butt cheeks, thanks to the minimal coverage of her thong bikini bottom. She took to her Instagram story to document her day as she chowed down on a huge burger — and seeing her indulge in the burger while wearing nothing more than a swimsuit reminded us of Carl’s Jr. commercials.

Bella showed off a Forever 21 bikini that’s currently available on the brand’s website for $48. It features a shell bikini top and string bottoms — and it served up a cheeky shot of her pert posterior in the back! We love this stylish, affordable find — and if you’ve been wanting to try the thong trend, well, here’s your chance. She finished off the look by pulling her hot pink hair up into a high ponytail on the top of her head.

The thong bikini continues to take the celeb set by storm, as everyone from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to Bella Hadid and Ariel Winter can’t stop showing off in the sexy silhouette — and this isn’t the first time Bella Thorne rocked a thong bikini, either!

Nothing screams summer quite like bikinis and burgers, and Bella is all ready to embrace the season — and that’s just what she did on Instagram! What did you think of Bella’s booty-ful bikini? Did you love the mermaid vibes of her sexy look? Check it out above and let us know.