Bella Hadid Goes Topless & Channels Joan Jett In Edgy New NARS Campaign: See Pics

Bella Hadid just added yet another campaign to her already impressive resume & this time it’s for NARS Cosmetics. Bella goes completely topless & channels Joan Jett– you have to see these pics!

Bella Hadid, 20, is officially the face of the NARS Cosmetics Fall 17 campaign and we’re freaking out because this may just be her sexiest photoshoot to date. The campaign is so edgy and grungy and Bella poses completely topless, yet again, in a slew of racy photos. Not only does she pose half naked, Bella sports a brand new jet black hairstyle and she looks like a rockstar. What do you guys think of Bella’s sexy new campaign, are you obsessed with it, too?

Bella is so excited about her new campaign and she told Harper’s BAZAAR Australia, “François Nars has such beautiful energy. He’s taken so many iconic photographs, so for me to have the opportunity to work with him was a dream come true! I knew it was going to be an amazing shoot because of how iconic François is, and the level of creativity he puts into the makeup and his photographs. It is incredible!”

In the sexy photos, Bella is seen posing with a male model and she’s rocking a shaggy, jet black haircut with bangs. She goes completely topless in the shoot and later added a black leather bra with a ton of cleavage, layering a bunch of necklaces around her neck. The new collection features new matte lip pigments, bronzers, and highlighters — we cannot wait to see the new collection, it’s obviously going to be amazing.

The craziest part is, this is Bella’s second campaign to be debuted in just one week. Earlier in the week she debuted her new VERSUS Versace campaign alongside her sister, Gigi’s, boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Plus, Bella just keeps landing campaigns — from Nike to Max Mara, to her being announced as the face of Dior Beauty in May 2016 — seriously, is there anything Bella can’t do?