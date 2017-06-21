‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contract Revealed: The Rights Corinne & DeMario Gave Up

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson may have sold their souls to the devil by signing up for ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ The show’s contract basically allows producers to do anything they want to the contestants, according to a new report.

Still think it’s glamorous to be on TV? This Bachelor In Paradise contract reveal might change your mind. When Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, signed up for season 4, they basically waved all their rights to the show’s producers. It suddenly becomes all about ratings and getting the highest possible ones. Producers are allowed to film you naked, engaging in sexual acts, AND can flat-out lie about your personal life, according to CNN. The reality stars, who are now caught in the middle of an alleged hookup scandal, must have also agreed that producers are not liable for almost anything that happens while filming in Mexico.

So, what does that mean for Corinne? It’s likely that she won’t be able to sue BIP or ABC for what did or didn’t happen with her fellow co-star in the pool. Additionally, if there’s any sort of emotional trauma, injuries, or STDs involved, she won’t be able to do much about those things either, according to the publication. In fancy terms you’re subject to “unwelcome/unlawful contact or other interaction among participants.” Nicole Page, an entertainment attorney, explains it like this, “I can basically take your image and do whatever I want with it and I own it and you have no recourse.”

But hey, the show must go on right? Warner Bros. released an official statement on June 20 that BIP will continue filming because “no misconduct occurred.” DeMario is off the hook (for now anyway), leaving Corinne in complete shock. “She is saddened and disappointed,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Corinne is determined to seek justice over the incident in Mexico and feels insulted by the conclusion by the studio.”

