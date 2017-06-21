A$AP Rocky Wants Kendall Jenner To Come To BET Awards So They Can Make Red Carpet Debut

Aw! A$AP Rocky has a killer performance planned for the June 25 BET Awards, so he’s desperate to have Kendall Jenner in the audience! Even better, he’s hoping they’ll walk the red carpet hand-in-hand.

A$AP Rocky, 28, is going to be at the top of his game when he performs at the BET Awards on June 25. So it’s no wonder why he wants his girl Kendall Jenner, 21, there to witness it! A music industry insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that A$AP wants Kenny to be his date to the big show. But will she go? Here’s what we know! See pics of Kendall and A$AP.

“ASAP is hoping to take Kendall with him to the BET Awards this weekend,” said the source. “He is both excited and nervous about performing at the big award show simply because, with so many big names in the audience, this appearance in front of his peers means a lot to him.” Hopefully, Kendall will be his lucky charm! “Kendall gives him the extra boost of swagger to make the appearance fire so he is hoping she will be able to be by his side. He is proud and happy to be with Kendall and wants to show off his supermodel girlfriend to the world.” How sweet is that?!

Kendall and A$AP stopped being secretive about their relationship at the Met Gala, when they went full-on PDA for the cameras. But a few pics at a party isn’t as significant as a red carpet debut! We hope they take that step because it would melt our hearts to see.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall will go along with A$AP to support him at the BETs? Let us know!