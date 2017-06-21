Liam Payne, Liam Tomlinson & More Team Up For ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ Charity Cover: Listen

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Stormzy, Craig David and tons more superstars have lent their voices to a cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon and Garfunkel to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Here’s how you can help out!

“Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, the record industry came together to record a single for the victims of the disaster,” Simon Cowell, who organized the effort, writes on the official site for the single, which dropped today, June 21. “Over 50 artists gave their time and support to make this happen. The song is ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’. This website has been built to create a donation page which, together with the money raised by the record, will hopefully encourage people to donate whatever they can to help those who have been affected by this terrible event. All donations made here will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.” You can purchase the song in iTunes, and click here to support the cause further!

Liam Payne sings the line, “I’m on your side,” while Louis Tomlinson comes in with, “I will lay me down.” Rita Ora, Jessie J and tons more amazing artists also sing certain lines, and the final collaborative product is absolutely beautiful! Sadly, the horrific fire in West London left over 79 people missing and/or presumed dead, and our hearts go out to those affected by the June 14 tragedy.

