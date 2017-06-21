Suns out, buns out! Ariel Winter flashed half her booty while shopping in a pair of ultra short Daisy Dukes in Beverly Hills on June 20 and the outfit may be her most jaw-dropping look so far!

Ariel Winter, 19, was out on the town on June 20 — but her butt cheeks were out even more! The Modern Family star hit up some of her fave stores in Beverly Hills wearing a tiny pair of denim Daisy Dukes that gave passersby a good look at her nice assets. While Ariel is always proud of her body, and is a huge advocate for owning your style choices, she looked a little annoyed by the attention of the photogs. The young starlet covered her face up with a bag from the store Planet Blue — a fave boutique among celebrities.

Complementing the adorable cut-offs that exposed Ariel’s perfect bum, was her cute olive green t-shirt. The look was absolutely perfect for the warm and sunny Cali day, which Ariel chose to spend shopping with a friend who also wore high-waisted cut-off shorts. We wonder if she was buying a few more pairs of Daisy Dukes, as the look is definitely working for her!

Ariel, who is enjoying the summer hiatus from her hit ABC series, has had a lot of big developments in her life over the past few months. The young actress was recently accepted to UCLA, were she intends to pursue a law degree while continuing on with her professional acting career. In her personal life she is growing closer and closer to her hunky beau Levi Meaden, 29. Ariel recently revealed that she and the stud are living together and having a great time. They have even gotten cute coordinated tattoos!

