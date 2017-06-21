Are Scott Disick & Bella Thorne Hooking Up Again? What Really Happened In His Backyard

Bella Thorne was caught hanging out at Scott Disick’s house after their Cannes fling on June 21. But what really happened during their backyard shenanigans?

We’re not going to lie: learning that Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, are hanging out again came as a shock on June 21. Fans realized that a hot video Bella posted eating a burger was in Scott’s backyard, and honestly, we didn’t think they would ever hang out again. After their fling in Cannes, Bella revealed in an interview that Scott drinks and parties way too much for her taste. So what the heck is she doing hanging out with him again!? See pics of Bella and Scott.

“Bella says it’s strictly a friend thing with Scott now,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She may have looked super hot in her bikini during her visit, but that doesn’t mean she was trying to tempt him. “She swears she’s not interested in hooking up with him ever again.” Makes sense. Scott has been hanging with his other former hookups too – Sofia Richie and Chloe Bartoli – and they claim it’s strictly friendship too. Sounds like Lord Disick has been spending a LOT of time in the friend-zone!

However, we shouldn’t be surprised if we see Scott and Bella hanging out more often. “This isn’t the first time she’s been at his house since he got back from Europe,” said the source. “She was over there about a week ago too.” Interesting! We’re going to have to keep an eye on these two.

