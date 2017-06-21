‘American Grit’ season 2 is in full swing, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 25 episode. Janessa tears up talking about her struggles and gives one emotional speech to the group.

Contestant George Foreman IV, 28, Janessa, 36, and the rest of the group are hanging out in the house when George asks Janessa if she’s sizing up the competition. Janessa says that’s not what she’s doing. “Just make sure you’re in the best place,” George tells her. She admits that she just wants people to stop asking her questions and just leave her be.

George notes that part of the reason why she’s on the show is to open up. “You’re hard to talk to, period,” he says. That’s when Janessa breaks down. “I’m not here to be easy to talk to,” she says while tearing up. “I came so I can learn to stop being so compassionate to where people take advantage of me.”

George stresses that they’re all hurt in some way. They all want her to feel comfortable enough to talk about her struggles. “You’re not okay, bro,” he says. Janessa replies with a speech that will leave you with tears in your eyes.

“Why is that so important?” she says. “Why should I take on your emotions so now I’m carrying how you feel about me, and it just became an even bigger worry. And I am a fighter, and I sat with somebody telling me who I was and who I was not. So if I just want to be quiet, let me be quiet, because I have physically fought my way out of something and right now my best way to deal with it is to just stop. I don’t want to always pour my heart out to people. “

The group tells Janessa that they are all behind her. They all support her. “It was so f**king hard for me to leave him,” she contiunes. “It was hard. I have a reason for protecting myself.”

American Grit airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

