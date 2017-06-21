Amber Rose Applauds Milan Christopher’s Full Frontal Shoot: More Guys Should Do It

‘Love & Hip Hop’s Milan Christopher just unveiled a smoking hot nude photo shoot for ‘Paper’ magazine and Amber Rose is SO proud of him. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wishes more guys were so brave.

Female stars go nude all the time for arty magazine layouts, so it is really refreshing to see a guy do it for a change! Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Milan Christopher, 33, is literally letting it all hang out for the new issue of Paper magazine, going full frontal and letting us see that he has a massive piece of manhood. Geez, no wonder he’s so proud to show it off! His daring act caught Amber Rose’s attention and she’s thrilled that he’s breaking barriers when it comes to male nudity. “Amber applauds what Milan is doing, she thinks people are way too uptight about nudity. She’s planning to send him flowers and some encouraging words, she knows how hard it is to break boundaries like this,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Her Slutwalk is coming up in a few months so Milan will get an invite to that too. She loves his bravery and wishes more guys would show the goods and go full frontal. She thinks it’s liberating and time to get rid of the shame about the human body for everyone’s sake,” our insider adds. The rapper has always been a trailblazer, coming out on season two of L&HH as gay and allowing his relationships to be portrayed on the show.

Paper is the go-to place for celebs who want to do artful full-frontal nude shots, as Kim Kardashian, 36, so famously did back in 2014. Milan explains in the magazine why he decided to strip down for the mag. “Well, I just feel like in our culture it’s so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it’s ok for a woman to do it. I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it’s art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women’s bodies,” he says. “So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could.” Amen to that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think more male celebrities will start doing full frontal nude photo shoots?