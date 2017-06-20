Zayn Malik Gushes Over Gigi Hadid Relationship: We’re Just A ‘Normal’ Couple

They’re two of the biggest stars in the world, but Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is just like anyone else’s. Well, according to him, at least…

Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 22, are going strong, and he couldn’t stop gushing about her in a new interview with The Evening Standard. However, he refuses to refer to look at their romance as the high-profile relationship it’s become. “I can understand how it can look — that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple,'” he said. “That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s***. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

It’s been more than a year and a half since Zayn and Gigi got together, and although they’ve been remaining much more low-key about their romance in recent months, it’s clear they’re still very hot and heavy. For the most part, they’ve been spending their time in New York City, where she has an apartment, and the 24-year-old has been working hard on his second solo album. His first record after One Direction, Mind of Mine, came out in March 2016, but since he didn’t tour after releasing the album, he’s had a lot of time to start working on what’s to come.

This time around, though, hopefully there will be a tour so his fans can see him on the road. In the past, Zayn’s crippling anxiety has hindered him from giving live performances, but in the Evening Standard interview, he admitted that he’s finally overcoming that hurdle. “It’s getting to a much more manageable place,” he revealed. “I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief in myself.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn and Gigi are just a normal couple? Do you think their relationship will last?