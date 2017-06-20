Zayn Malik Finally Overcoming Anxiety: I Don’t ‘Dread’ Performing Anymore

Zayn Malik has never been shy about his struggle with anxiety. In a revealing new interview, the singer admits that his anxiety is at a ‘more manageable place’ today and wants his fans to know that he’s not ‘dreading’ performing live anymore!

Zayn Malik, 24, has suffered from severe anxiety for years, and it has prevented him from performing live on multiple occasions. “It’s not a thing that you just get rid of overnight, but it’s getting to a much more manageable place,” he told Evening Standard. “I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief [sic] in myself.”

While he’s had some struggles with performing live since going solo, Zayn’s much more confident today than he’s ever been. Leaving One Direction has ultimately helped him cope with his anxiety. “You have a certain sense of control, which is nice,” he continued. “And I’m more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading.”

Zayn notoriously never went on tour following the release of his first solo album, Mind of Mine. His last stage performance was in May 2016 at Wango Tango. He cancelled two major shows in 2016 due to “severe anxiety.” He wrote a long, heartfelt message on Twitter to fans when he cancelled his performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in June 2016. He said that the anxiety that has “haunted me throughout the last few months has gotten the better of me” and noted that he was suffering the “worst anxiety of his career.” A few months later, he cancelled an upcoming show in Dubai because he felt he wasn’t “sufficiently confident” to perform.

Zayn seems to be in a much better place than he was last year. Zayn’s got a busy year coming up with the release of his second solo album this summer. We’re rooting for him to stay confident and healthy!

HollywoodLifers, did you know about Zayn’s struggles with anxiety? Let us know!