‘World Of Dance’: The First Round Of ‘Duels’ Brings Shocking Eliminations & Tears

It’s the start of eliminations! Week 4 of ‘WOD’ begins with the crews who made it through the qualifiers round! Now, it’s time for the contestants to ‘duel’ it out against each other! So, who made it through? Check out our recap!

World Of Dance is getting intense! When we left off last week, dancers from Latin backgrounds to hip-hop and freestyle genres competed in the qualifier rounds. Now that they made it through to the next round, [aka, the duels], things are getting serious! Week 4 of the new, hit show marks the first eliminations of the competition and we’re here to break it all down for you!

During the June 20 episode, contestants from each class [Upper, Junior, Team] dueled against each other — meaning, uppers will duel against each other, juniors vs. juniors, and so on. Each group will perform their routine, then the judge’s will reveal their average score. And, whoever lands the lower score in each duel, will be the group, solo act, or team to head home! So, let’s get started!

Fik Shun VS. Nick Daniels:

[UPPER] Fik Shun, Las Vegas — Fik Shun brought his A-game to the duels with his solo performance. And, since he had the highest score in the qualifiers, he chose to duel with Nick Daniels to kick off the next round. He pulled out insane controlled moves, with a sharp, freestyle routine! AVERAGE SCORE: [87.7]

[UPPER] Nick Daniels, Miami Florida — The solo act put on a spectacular performance with amazing acrobatic moves. Derek and J.Lo even questioned whether it was humanly possible for him to perform the flexible routine! AVERAGE SCORE: [90.7] WINNER!

Swing Latino VS. Miami All Stars:

[TEAM] Miami All Stars, Florida — It’s the battle of the Latin stars! The All Stars performed a Swing routine and killed it! They hit every single mark there was. The judges compared their routine to a professional broadway performance and J.Lo said their stage presence was a party from beginning to end! AVERAGE SCORE: [88.3]

[TEAM] Swing Latino, Cali Colombia — Every trick that the male/female All Stars added to their routine, Swing Latino added one more, Jenna Dewan-Tatum said. The judges were amazed at the fact that they did so many lifts and pulled it off, flawlessly! AVERAGE SCORE: [91.7] WINNER!

Eva Igo VS. Kyntay

[JUNIOR] Eva Igo, Minnesota — There.are.no.words. Eva killed her emotional routine! Her flexibility and strength overpowered the room. “It’s Eva’s world,” Derek said before he revealed that Eva is his current favorite. And, J.Lo was obsessed! AVERAGE SCORE: [89.0] WINNER!

[JUNIOR] Kyntay, Alberta, Canada — The female duo have years of experience and were even on tour with Janet Jackson! The young duo performed a high-energy hip-hop routine that the judges loved! AVERAGE SCORE: [82.7]

Quick Style VS Keone & Mari — [In case you didn’t know, Keone & Mari are Quick Style’s former teachers!]

[UPPER] Quick Style, Norway — The male trio performed a high-tempo, hip-hop-like routine that had the crowd jumping! And, their dance was made inside Keone & Mari’s home! The difficulty level was so incredible that Derek said they were the “dopest boy band I’ve ever seen!” J.Lo even called this the toughest duel of the night. AVERAGE SCORE: [89.3] This was the biggest shock of the night! Derek said that Keone & Mari’s “feeling” was what pulled them into the next round.

[UPPER] Keone & Mari, San Diego, California — The married couple used their cell phones as props to tell an emotional story during their routine. They wanted to share the message that you need to put down your phones to live in the moment. And, the judges felt the emotion! AVERAGE SCORE: [91.3] WINNER!

Here’s your week 4 duel winners: Nick Daniels, Swing Latino, Eva Igo, and Keone & Mari! We don’t know about you, but WOD keeps getting better and better each week! So, stayed tuned for our week 5 recap, when our new addiction airs on NBC, June 27!

