Marc Daly: 5 Things To Know About Kenya Moore’s New Husband

The identity of Kenya Moore’s mystery new husband has been revealed as Marc Daly — here’s everything you need to know about the ‘RHOA’ star’s man!

Kenya Moore shocked everyone when she secretly got married earlier this month — no one even knew she was tying the knot on June 10 until photos surfaced from the romantic Caribbean ceremony three days later! At first, the identity of her hunky groom was unknown, but little by little, more information about the relationship has surfaced. Finally, on June 19, Kenya confirmed her husband’s first name, Marc, and RadarOnline got confirmation from one of his former co-workers that his full name is Marc Daly. Here’s what we know about Marc and the relationship thus far!

1. Marc owns a restaurant in Brooklyn. Marc is reportedly the owner of the restaurant SoCo in Brooklyn, New York, which was previously owned by Malissa Browne. Malissa told Radar, “I parted ways with SoCo, but Marc is the owner now. The wedding took us all by surprise. They are definitely married.” SoCo is a “Southern Fusion” restaurant that features a dining area, cocktail bar and area for live music. The food is a “mixture of cajun/creole, barbecue, and soul food dreamt up with everything else you can imagine,” according to the restaurant’s website. He may also own the restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York, although this is not confirmed.

2. He’s a father. Little is known about Marc’s life before he got together with Kenya, however, he confirmed that he has at least one child with a post on Father’s Day. “To my husband, Happy Father’s day to you and all the great Dads,” she wrote. “We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you.”

3. They got serious fast. As evident from Kenya’s Instagram post, this couple has only been together since December. “I have known about the man Kenya has been dating for around eight months, and that it was becoming increasingly serious,” Tamara, who first published the wedding photos, revealed. “I have known that she wanted to keep things private and that she would not be sharing the relationship on the show.”

4. He may also still work in finance. Marc reportedly got his broker license in late 2006, and has previously worked at Credit Suisse First Boston New York and Citigroup. It’s unclear if he’s still an employee of Citibank, but as of 2016, a Marc Daly was listed as a Vice President located out of the Park Avenue office. However, he allegedly did not renew his broker license in 2015.

5. He’s believed to be 43 years old. Marc was reportedly born on April 1. He’s an Aries.

