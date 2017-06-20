‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Things To Know On This Season’s Villain, Lee Garrett

It’s no secret that Lee Garrett isn’t the most likable person on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ — but just how much do you know about him? Let’s break this down.

1. Lee Garrett may or may not be racist.

The singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN. rubs pretty much everyone the wrong way on The Bachelorette, and when his alleged tweets were revealed after the show began, it just got worst. “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? Wait for it…One has the sense of shame to cover their racist a– faces,” one tweet allegedly by Lee read. Another read, “When is the last time you actually saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this,” while another referred to Hillary Clinton and O.J. Simpson: “Hillary is the millennial’s version of O.J.” ABC had no comment and Chris Harrison claims they did not know about his tweets prior to the show.

2. He was ‘scouted’ for the show.

“I got a message on Facebook from one of the show scouts saying, ‘Lee! What would you think if I asked if you would be interested to try out for The Bachelorette?’ It kind of shocked me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. He said he’d also never seen the show and didn’t know anything about it before being cast.

3. He’s really close with his mom.

He may not respect the other men on the show, but he definitely has respect for his mother! He revealed in his ABC bio that she was the person he admired most in the world. “I admire how she adapts to the circumstances she faces enough to progress and successfully thrive,” he said. “She survived the Depression as a kid, grew and raised an incredible family.”

4. He performs as much as he can.

He lives in Nashville so for fun, he plays “music in Music City,” he said, adding that he’s played at nearly every venue in the city.

5. He thought Rachel Lindsay was the classiest person on The Bachelor.

After Rachel was announced, the casting director called Lee and asked if he was still interested. His answer was “Absolutely.” He had started watching after the casting process had begun and told production he thought she was “the classiest girl on the season, and it was somethin’ else.” He admitted he “got more excited as time went by.”

