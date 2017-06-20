Jon Ossoff: 5 Things About The 30-Year-Old Democrat Trying To Win GA Seat In Congress

It’s election night! Jon Ossoff could pull off a major political upset if he wins the vacant congressional seat in Georgia’s 6th district. Before the polls close, get to know all about this young Democrat.

1. He’s an election rookie. On June 20, members of Georgia’s 6th congressional district will cast their vote for either Republican Karen Handel, 55, or the new guy on the political scene, Democrat Jon Ossoff, 30. These two are running for the seat vacated by Tom Price, 62 (who left the House of Representatives when President Donald Trump, 71, picked him to be the US Secretary of Health and Human Services.) Whereas Karen has served as Georgia’s 26th Secretary of State and ran for both governor of Georgia (in 2010) and the US Senate (2014), this 2017 election is Jon’s first election.

2. Jon came close to winning the seat in April 2017. So, this is why the political world is buzzing about this 30-year-old rookie. When Tom Price vacated the seat, Jon announced his candidacy and quickly became the person Democrats wanted to run for the seat. During the first special election in April 2017, Jon got 48.1% of the vote, which is amazing considering that Georgia’s 6th district is considered a conservative stronghold. However, since he didn’t win an absolutely majority, a second run-off election between the top two vote getters was set for June 20. Thus, it’s Jon Vs. Karen in Round 2.

3. He’s fought against ISIS’s atrocities. Jon was born in Atlanta and grew up in the Northlake area, according to CNN. He got his Bachelor’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University, before getting a master’s degree in international political economy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. After school, he used money from an inheritance to buy a stake in an investigative firm company founded by BBC journalist, Ron McCullagh. The firm produced documentaries about sexual slavery and mass killings by ISIS. The company also documented a corruption investigation on judges in the nation of Ghana.

4. He couldn’t vote for himself in the April election. Just because he’s never run for office before doesn’t mean he doesn’t have political experience. Jon worked as a congressional aide for Rep. Hank Johnson, 62, for five years. During that time, Jon “learned how to get things done in Washington. On Capitol Hill and as a journalist, I’ve learned how to expose and fight the abuse of power,” he sad in his campaign website. However, this Dem didn’t learn one thing: location, location, location. Though he’s running in the 6th district, Jon lives 1.5 miles outside of it, meaning he can’t vote for himself!

5. He’s engaged. Jon is considered a progressive on women’s issues and health care, while more moderate when it comes to jobs and national security. He has positioned himself as a person willing to work with Republicans on those issues, while he has been very critical of Donald Trump. He believes in a woman’s right to choose, that man-made climate change is real, and that nonviolent drug offenders shouldn’t be locked up in prison. Republicans and conservatives are no fan of him, but Alisha Kramer is. Jon and his sweetheart have been dating for 12 years, according to Heavy.com, and he proposed to Alisha, a medical student at Emory University, in May. If he wins this election, hopefully they can tie the knot before he relocates to D.C.

