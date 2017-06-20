One Direction: When The Band Members Think They’ll Realistically Reunite To Perform

It seems the question isn’t ‘Will One Direction reunite?’ so much as ‘When?’ — and now we know. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY what the realistic timeline for a reunion looks like!

One Direction fans have only wanted one thing since the group officially went on a permanent hiatus in January 2016 — for Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles to get the band back together. Though some have been clamoring for a reunion since Zayn Malik left in March 2015. While it may be a while until 1D fans get what they want, it is definitely not out of the question to think the boys will come back together. It’s just all about timing. A British music insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what the boys intend to do. Click here to see pics of One Direction’s “Drag Me Down” music video.

“In the future there’s a definite possibility of a reunion,” the source said of 1D’s decision to come back together one day. “But not for some time. They’ll probably follow in Take That’s steps and wait a decade or so before considering touring or recording together once again.” That’s actually a pretty wise move, seeing as that worked out VERY well for Take That.

Take That is a ridiculously famous British boy band that was originally active from 1990-1996. But after their initial break up, they came together for a reunion in 2006 and have been touring together sporadically ever since. In 2012, Forbes revealed they were the fifth highest-earning musicians in the entire world. That was a big year for the boys, as the Official Charts Company list them as the 15th biggest-selling singles artists in British music chart history and the most successful boy band in UK chart history. To top it all off, as of 2017, Take That has sold over 45 million records worldwide. So yeah, 1D could learn a thing or two from them!

