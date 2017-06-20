What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2017? — ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Honey’ & More
I love your skirt, where did you get it? Get ready to rehearse that line, and get ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ stuck in your head this July. Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Netflix next month.
We’re getting rid of some classics in July, so before we get to the new list of films and shows coming to Netflix next month, lets mention a few that we’re bummed to see go. We’ll be saying goodbye to A League of Their Own, Notting Hill, the original Star Trek movies, and Clockwork Orange but we have a good variety coming, including some seriously loved classic movies and shows. Here’s the full list!
Available July 1
41 on 41 (2014)
A Long Way From Home (2013)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Batman: The Movie (1966)
Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996)
Between: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
Blade 2 (2002)
By the People: The Election of Barack Obama (2009)
Catwoman (2004)
Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Conflict (2015)
Death Race 2 (2010)
Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)
Deep: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dreamcatcher (2003)
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
Gladiator (2000)
Hello, Dolly! (1969)
Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)
Honey (2003)
Insomnia (2002)
The Italian Job (2003)
Jackass: Number Two (2006)
Jim Jefferies: Freedumb – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lalaloopsy Ponies: The Big Show (2014)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
Making the American Man (2016) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
Marcella: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marco Polo: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mean Girls (2004)
Nevada Smith (1966)
Nick of Time (1995)
The Painted Veil (2006)
Pandemic (2015)
Phenomenon (1996)
Raiders Of The Lost Art: Season 2
Rumor Has It (2005)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
The Shannara Chronicles: Season 1
The Sting (1973)
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)
Talhotblond (2009)
Terminus (2016)
Turner and Hooch (1989)
Twisted (2004)
Watershed: Exploring A New Water Ethic For The New West (2012)
Well Wishes (2015)
Working Girl (1988)
Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)
Available July 4
Kuromukuro: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 6
The Big Short (2015)
Available July 7
A War (2015)
The Armor of Light (2015)
Brahman Naman (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
NSU German History X: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 8
The Invitation (2015) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
Word Party: Season 1
Available July 9
Mustang (2015)
Mystery Files: Season 1
Available July 10
The Last Kingdom: Season 1
Available July 12
Rolling Papers (2015)
Available July 14
Gridlocked (2015) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
Magi: The Adventures of Sinbad: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Todd Margaret: Season 3
Available July 15
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ghostheads (2016)
Holidays (2016) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
Rebirth (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger Things: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 16
Fighting (2009)
Available July 19
Liv and Maddie: Season 3
Available July 22
BoJack Horseman: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 24
Popples: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 27
The Wave (2015)
Available July 29
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tallulah (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 30
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6: Part 1
Available July 31
Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Season 2