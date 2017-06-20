What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2017? — ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Honey’ & More

I love your skirt, where did you get it? Get ready to rehearse that line, and get ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ stuck in your head this July. Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Netflix next month.

We’re getting rid of some classics in July, so before we get to the new list of films and shows coming to Netflix next month, lets mention a few that we’re bummed to see go. We’ll be saying goodbye to A League of Their Own, Notting Hill, the original Star Trek movies, and Clockwork Orange but we have a good variety coming, including some seriously loved classic movies and shows. Here’s the full list!

Available July 1

41 on 41 (2014)

A Long Way From Home (2013)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Batman: The Movie (1966)

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996)

Between: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Blade 2 (2002)

By the People: The Election of Barack Obama (2009)

Catwoman (2004)

Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Conflict (2015)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Deep: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dreamcatcher (2003)

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Gladiator (2000)

Hello, Dolly! (1969)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Honey (2003)

Insomnia (2002)

The Italian Job (2003)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Jim Jefferies: Freedumb – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lalaloopsy Ponies: The Big Show (2014)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

Making the American Man (2016) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

Marcella: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marco Polo: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mean Girls (2004)

Nevada Smith (1966)

Nick of Time (1995)

The Painted Veil (2006)

Pandemic (2015)

Phenomenon (1996)

Raiders Of The Lost Art: Season 2

Rumor Has It (2005)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

The Shannara Chronicles: Season 1

The Sting (1973)

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Talhotblond (2009)

Terminus (2016)

Turner and Hooch (1989)

Twisted (2004)

Watershed: Exploring A New Water Ethic For The New West (2012)

Well Wishes (2015)

Working Girl (1988)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

Available July 4

Kuromukuro: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 6

The Big Short (2015)

Available July 7

A War (2015)

The Armor of Light (2015)

Brahman Naman (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

NSU German History X: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 8

The Invitation (2015) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

Word Party: Season 1

Available July 9

Mustang (2015)

Mystery Files: Season 1

Available July 10

The Last Kingdom: Season 1

Available July 12

Rolling Papers (2015)

Available July 14

Gridlocked (2015) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

Magi: The Adventures of Sinbad: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Todd Margaret: Season 3

Available July 15

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ghostheads (2016)

Holidays (2016) – NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

Rebirth (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger Things: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 16

Fighting (2009)

Available July 19

Liv and Maddie: Season 3

Available July 22

BoJack Horseman: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 24

Popples: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 27

The Wave (2015)

Available July 29

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tallulah (2016) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 30

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6: Part 1

Available July 31

Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Season 2