T.I. & Tiny Reconciling For Real? They’re Allegedly Moving Back In Together

Love is real! T.I. and Tiny are allegedly moving back in together, according to a new report, months after filing for divorce. So when is Atlanta’s royal couple going to make a reconciliation official?

The evidence is piling up, and all signs point to T.I. and Tiny getting back together. The couple are allegedly moving back in together, according to a report from Media Takeout! After spending a happy Father’s Day together, Tiny and her children are allegedly moving back into T.I.’s home, and it may be for good. This is so exciting! There’s no potential move-in date provided by MTO‘s sources.

Rumors have been swirling that there was a T.I. and Tiny reconciliation coming soon, and they been providing a lot of that fodder. Tiny went on Instagram live during T.I.’s Atlanta concert on June 18, showing fans a behind the scenes look at her estranged husband’s show. She was screaming her head off and having a blast with their family. So, why would she post that footage if not to show that they’re together again? The fact that she was even there is major news!

There’s also that curious Instagram Live video T.I. posted on June 17, the day before the show. The video showed T.I. and Tiny cuddled up in bed together with their kids. At one point during the lengthy live stream, they even kissed! It doesn’t seem like you’d be kissing the person you’re in divorce proceedings, especially publicly, unless something was happening! Let’s not forget those matching outfits on Father’s Day.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to T.I. and Tiny’s reps for comment.

