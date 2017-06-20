Tegan & Sara Already Have Us Crying Over What’s In Store For The Con X Tour

Tegan & Sara are performing their beloved record ‘The Con’ in its entirety on their upcoming fall tour, and if you’re waffling over tickets, here’s all the convincing you need from Tegan Quin herself. Below, she tells us everything we’ve been dying to know (sorry!)

Over email, Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara answered all of our desperate inquiries about the tour we’ve been waiting for our whole lives. These answers have been edited and condensed, but not overly so, because you’re going to want to hear what she had to say. You can also check out our NYC Pride preview with Tegan here.

Congratulations on The Con’s 10-year anniversary! Now that the tour is underway, what can we expect from the shows?

The Con X Tour is going to be very “unplugged.” We battled over what word to use. “Acoustic” is where we landed. We will have electric guitars on stage to create some of the original melody lines, and we will have other instruments. But fans can expect a very organic, intimate, stripped-down-unplugged-acoustic-style show. We intentionally chose to make it a seated theater; an “evening with” type event. Expect stories and lots of laughs! We have also chosen 7 or 8 other songs from the catalogue that we will similarly strip down.

What about the non-music elements of the tour, like merch?

We’re thinking hard about which original merchandise to bring back. We are also going to set up a special interactive experience in the lobby! We have some other treats up our sleeves, too.

Will “The Lost Forest Fones” ever return??

LOL! I freaking hope so! Maybe as a podcast? Next year? Thinking out loud here…

Any plans to release acoustic or otherwise reimagined studio versions of songs from Love You To Death?

We’ve talked about it. Maybe. I’d love to. The demos were pretty stripped down, but we did so much rewriting in the studio it didn’t make sense to release those. We have absolutely talked about it. Maybe we’ll record them next year!

What about the remixes we’ve been hearing on the LY2D tour, like “Northshore” and “Alligator?”

They’re so epic! Right! We loved working on those. We are looking into recording them properly, too. The good thing is, we aren’t going anywhere. And we really love the idea of updating our music and giving the fans what they want. So likely!

What would The Con era Tegan and Sara think of LY2D?

I think they’d be STOKED! The Con specifically was when we started to truly feel like we had turned a corner and “made it.” We dictated the terms of that record, and the experience in the studio was the first one where we felt in control and like we truly influenced the sound and look and feel of our band. It was also the first record where we were selling out the rooms we were playing and were able to get a tour bus and staff our tour properly. After 8 years, it was the first time Sara and I were able to have our own hotel room — can you imagine? We were 27 years old and had still been sharing a hotel room. So, I think that era of T+S would look at the current situation and be stoked.

We still have 100% control of our records, we dictate every move, every note, the look, feel and vibe of our entire project. We have the same management and a lot of the same staff. We get our own hotel rooms! LOL! We even got to fly business class for the first time to Europe! Years of slogging it out in the underground to get to here would absolutely please Con Era T+S. They’d be proud.

I think they’d hate our new hair, though. Too normcore for those weirdos.

Do you know how many shows you’ve played?

A lot. :) I mean, let’s say we average 100 each record, and we have 8 records. But then we also do radio shows, record store shows, special evening with, fan performances for specialty stations…a lot.

Sara — you’ve said you would make music videos for old songs that don’t already have them. What would be priority? Would you remake any of your music videos?

Sara can’t come to the phone. But I think we would love to go back and make videos for our previous records. Maybe starting with The Con…

Will there be a music video for “Ground Control?”

I hope so! I’d be supportive of that.

Anything else in the pipeline?

We have the second half of our The Con X dates coming in July! Stay tuned. And we have something big to announce soon!

