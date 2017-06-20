Selena Gomez Snuck Taylor Swift Into ’13 Reasons Why’ & You Will Freak Out

Is that Miss 1989 in ’13 Reasons Why’?! Selena Gomez worked a little friendship magic when she cleverly found a way to include Taylor Swift in an episode of the Netflix series. See the quick cameo here!

Taylor Swift, 27, made a very sneaky appearance in close friend Selena Gomez‘s Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, but there’s a good chance you may have missed her cameo! A poster that very much resembles the “Shake It Off” singer’s 1989 album cover can be seen in the background of a scene that features a conversation between Tyler and Sheri in the hallway of their high school (see photo below). After Taylor made a similar cameo in Selena’s new music video for her song “Bad Liar,” we can’t help but think Ms. Gomez is the culprit behind this one. Very sly! See some of the best moments on 13 Reasons Why here!

Although Taylor has laid low for the majority of this year so far, it’s small gestures like these that keep us wondering when she’ll return and if it will be sooner than we think. Could BFF Selena be hinting at a big announcement by Taylor in the near future? Perhaps that new album we’ve all been patiently waiting for? We’ll just have to wait and see! Despite their tight-knit bond, it seems the duo is currently busy spending time with their new beaus. In fact, Selena recently admitted she hasn’t yet met Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26.

Taylor’s poster has definitely helped shed a spotlight on 13 Reasons Why, but the controversial series has had success on its own and just began filming a second season. The backlash of the suicide plot has led Selena, who works as an executive producer on the show, to defend the importance of its meaning. She’s often stated that the show is meant to portray an honest depiction of what a teenager might be struggling with. The second season of 13 Reasons Why will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, did you catch Taylor’s cameo in 13 Reasons Why? Let us know!