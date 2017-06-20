13 Quotes About Summer Fun You Can Use To Up Your Instagram Caption Game

The best part about summer? Doing everything for the Insta! If you’re having trouble finding the perfect caption for your fun in the sun pics this season, have no fear — we’ve got over a dozen quotes for you to try out.

We live in a world that is all about instant gratification, especially on social media. While some people enjoy unplugging for a bit in the summer, others enjoy taking advantage of the warm weather and the endless opportunities to build their Instagram. One thing that is most important about an Instagram is it’s caption, and we here at HollywoodLife.com know how hard it can be to come up something witty or meaningful for every photo you take. That being said, we’ve collected a handful of quotes that make for perfect Instagram captions that we hope to see you trying out this year!

Now, it’s hard to narrow down an appropriate Instagram caption just by looking at quotes online. Depending on what you’re posting a picture of, there are millions of different creative options to caption your photos online. Quotes and lyrics are the top choices for any Instagram savvy young person, but you also don’t want to get stuck using the same old quotes or lyrics that your friends are using. Plus, you could be captioning a beautiful picture of the beach, a stunning sunset selfie, or a cute posed photo you made someone take 30 different versions of before posting. (Don’t worry, no judgment!) So below you’ll find a variety of different quotes ranging from inspiring to emotional to just plain beach-y. Enjoy!

“And at the end of the day your feet should be dirty, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling.” — Unknown

“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” — Charles Bowden

“Dreams are made of sand and sun.” — Unknown

“‘Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about.” — John Mayer

“”I was made for sunny days.” — Unknown

“Some of the best memories are made in flip flops.” — Unknown

“Summer has filled her veins with light and her heart is washed with noon.” — C. Day Lewis

“The tans will fade but the memories will last forever.” — Unknown

“Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” — Van Morrison

“Friends, sun, sand and sea. That sounds like a summer to me.” Unknown

“I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this.” — Susan Branch

“Every summer has it’s own story.” — Unknown

“There is always that one summer that changes you.” — Unknown

