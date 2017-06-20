16 Cocktail Recipes To Help You Cool Off & Chill Out This Summer

The first official day of summer 2017 is June 20, so we here at HollywoodLife.com are celebrating by sharing some of our FAVE alcoholic drink recipes for you to try out!

Looking to get a little tipsy this summer? Duh, of course you are — but only if you’re one of our 21 or older readers. We here at HollywoodLife.com love a good cocktail or drink recipe, and we have collected over a dozen amazing ones you absolutely need to try out this summer. While we enjoy a chilled glass of rose from time to time, a mixed (or frozen) drink is always a special treat. In the gallery above you’ll find some really amazing mixes to try, including recipes for prosecco, rum, vodka and whatever else tickles your fancy.

Some of our favorites include the Floral Winesicles, which are made with Santa Margherita Prosecco. They are a simple and sweet frozen treat, plus they’re really pretty thanks to the edible flowers! We were also really feeling The Miami Vice-icle. They are made with Captain Morgan’s LocoNut and white rum, plus coconut water and strawberry daiquiri mix. Do you remember those thin flavored ices you used to snack on when you were a kid? The Miami Vice-icle is just like that — but with booze! Last but not least we definitely enjoyed the Watermelon Crush, which was a sweet, frothy cocktail. It’s made with Menage a Trois vodka, fresh watemelon, coconut water and a few other delicious ingredients. So yummy!

Please note that these recipes are intended for readers who are 21 years or older. Drink responsibly!

