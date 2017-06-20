Completely Revamp Your Summer Wardrobe With Only 3 Key Items: Here’s How

Now that summer’s here we’re so ready for a major wardrobe update, but with so many new trends, how do you know which ones are worth buying? Celeb stylist Brad Goreski broke down the only three trends you need to instantly reboot your style.

It’s officially the first day of summer — and even though a new season ushers in a whole new set of trends, there’s no reason to spend all your summer savings on your wardrobe! HollywoodLife.com chatted with amazing celebrity stylist, Brad Goreski, who took a break from dressing A-listers like Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan-Tatum to partner with Marshalls, where he filled us in on how you can completely update your wardrobe with three key items.

“I have 3 key items you should look for. Mules and open backed shoes are all the rage right now, from flats to heels, this 90s trend has come back with a bang. Another current obsession that will have you looking fresh off the runway this season is off-the-shoulder tops and/or dresses. They’re the perfect mix of fun and flirty, while still looking polished and super on-trend. My final piece of advice for refreshing your wardrobe: buy anything blush! From shoes to bags to full outfits, this is the ‘it’ color of the season and was even renamed as ‘Millennial Pink,'” he said.

If you really want to revamp your look and experiment with a new trend but don’t want to splurge, savvy shopping is key. “If you’re looking to shake things up a bit and refresh your wardrobe, try hitting up your local Marshalls for some fashion inspiration. The key to refreshing your wardrobe is to have an open mind and try some things that you normally wouldn’t gravitate towards. Marshalls is great because you can experiment with your look without dropping a ton of money,” he said.