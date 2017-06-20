Steve Bannon Fat Shames Sean Spicer & Voters Aren’t Having It

Um, rude. Sean Spicer’s absence from on-camera White House press briefings has been explained away by Steve Bannon as him getting ‘fatter’. The unfunny and frankly gross quip is rubbing people the wrong way, and they lashed out on Twitter.

As rumors circulate that Sean Spicer may be leaving his role at the White House, all eyes are on the press secretary. Reporters are questioning at the moment why exactly Spicer hasn’t appeared on camera for eight days after daily televised press briefings. White House advisor Steve Bannon had a simple, but shocking response to his absence: Sean’s fat. Bannon texted “Sean got fatter” to a reporter from The Atlantic when asked about the change in briefings, and that was it. He didn’t respond to any follow-ups. It’s a weird, and rude thing to say about a colleague, and especially in response to such an important topic.

Spicer isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean he should be fat shamed. Sure, judge him for his blunders and constant exasperation with reporters during press briefings, but leave looks off the table. It’s cruel and unnecessary. Voters were upset that Bannon went after Spicer in such a flippant manner, especially because he isn’t such a peach himself. While deriding his fat shaming, they attacked President Trump‘s trusted advisor for his actions on Twitter. They decided to give him a taste of his own medicine, too, with dozens of photos and quips about his looks and generally terrible demeanor. “Steve Bannon calling Sean Spicer fat is rich considering he looks like he smells like stale cigarettes, cheap gin, and expired deli meat,” tweeted one critic. Another compared Bannon to the Regina George of the government. Ouch! Check out some of the best below:

Steve Bannon saying Sean Spicer got fat is like the Mucinex Guy saying, uh, one of the smaller Mucinex people got fat — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 20, 2017

Steve Bannon called Sean Spicer fat today our country is officially run by Regina George. pic.twitter.com/7pHfPMd8jE — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 20, 2017

Steve Bannon says the White House briefings are off camera b/c “Sean got fatter." You know what else makes you fatter? Alcoholism and hate. pic.twitter.com/JP73K4j0V1 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 20, 2017

Watching Steve Bannon get SAVAGED for saying Sean Spicer got FATTER is poetic (if grimy) justice. I'm in. I'll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/HGUBSwyax8 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 20, 2017

People are saying, perhaps Steve Bannon, that Sean Spicer is sadly not a '10' anymore…🤣 pic.twitter.com/CfzztzLH0s — ♀️ The Anti-Trump (@Im_TheAntiTrump) June 20, 2017

I don't think Steve Bannon has a leg to stand on calling Sean Spicer fat since he looks like he ate Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/i6qUR3D5S3 — N.R. Cornelius (@awkward82) June 20, 2017

