‘Southern Charm’ Drama: Kathryn Blasts Landon As ‘Fake’ & ‘Pathetic’

The bad blood is not going away between Kathryn Dennis and Landon Clements. Landon tried to sort out her beef with Kathryn on the June 19 episode of ‘Southern Charm,’ but Kathryn felt like her attempt was ‘pathetic!’

Southern Charm turned up the heat on the drama when the crew took a trip to Key West for Cameran Eubanks’ 33rd birthday. Kathryn Dennis, 24, Landon Clements, 35, and Thomas Ravenel, 54, all went on the trip, and things got really awkward between this trio. Kathryn and Landon notoriously do not get along, but they finally came face-to-face at the dinner table in Key West. Kathryn admitted to Landon that their feud started when Landon went with Thomas to Delta plantation, which was supposed to be a Valentine’s Day trip between Kathryn and Thomas. Kathryn and Thomas, who have two kids together, broke up a few days before the trip.

Landon swore to Kathryn that she was just going to a family friend’s house when she went with Thomas and apologized for hurting Kathryn’s feelings. “Well, it’s not necessarily just feelings, it’s that we had a child involved,” Kathryn continued. Landon cut Kathryn off and said, “I am sorry for my ignorance to not consider those feelings.”

Landon went on to blast Thomas and said that she feels like he sometimes uses her as a “weapon” against Kathryn. “I want the best for you, and I don’t know how to help facilitate that,” Landon said. Kathryn and Landon hugged it out at the table, but Kathryn doesn’t think Landon’s words were genuine. “This is just very… fake,” Kathryn said. “She probably felt less of a sense of a place in this group because all of her attempts failed. She tried to trump me. She tried to eff Thomas, Shep [Rose], I think Austen [Kroll], too. Cameran now knows the real Landon. She’s pretty pathetic, honestly.”

Whoa. Kathryn has NO time for Landon! Looks like these two won’t be establishing a friendship any time soon. Southern Charm season 4 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on? Team Kathryn or Team Landon?