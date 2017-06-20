Nickelback Slams Slipknot For Being ‘Nickelback Lite’ But Luckily Smash Mouth Is Mediating

Step aside, Katy and Taylor, because this is the most important feud happening right now. After Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger fired shots at Slipknot on June 19, and Corey Taylor clapped back, Smash Mouth has stepped in to fix things. See the tweets!

Slipknot and Nickelback are feuding online, and Smash Mouth is trying to diffuse the tension. Anyone else unsure what year it is? Anyway, it all started when Nickelback leader Chad Kroeger threw shade at Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, responding to an interviewer for Metal Covenant who compared Nickelback to Corey’s other band Stone Sour. “They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite,” Chad declared. We’ll give you a moment to let that sink in.

Impressively, Chad insulted Corey, Stone Sour, and all of Slipknot in the same interview. (“They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night?” he said of Slipknot.) But things really escalated when Corey responded with a pointed retweet, which as we all know is a classic Internet clap back move. Take a look:

Enter Smash Mouth, who just wants everyone to eat a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and be happy. “We see what Chad is saying but Slipknot has more than pulled it off. It feels authentic, they nailed it! They’re American Icons,” the band tweeted. Surely that was a typo, and by “icons” they really meant “piles of poop.” But that’s just one writer’s opinion.

Long story short: we still are confused as to what year it is, but we’re enjoying the fact that the Internet Explorer of bands is spicing up our Tuesday. What a time to be alive.

