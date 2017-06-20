What do you get when you throw Shawn Mendes onto the ‘Tonight Show’? One hell of a good time! Shawn stopped by the show to see Jimmy Fallon on June 19 and his performance was everything!

It’s hard not to smile when the ever adorable Shawn Mendes, 18, is around, which is why Jimmy Fallon was thrilled to have the Canadian heartthrob drop by the Tonight Show on June 19. The singer was in high spirits, as he had just won Best Pop Video for his epic song “Mercy” the previous night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards in Toronto, Canada. Jimmy is clearly a huge Shawn fan and couldn’t have been more excited to introduce his musical guest. Once the late night host gave a little plug for Shawn’s tour, which kicks of July 6, he let the pop star take it away! Click here to see pics of Shawn’s “Mercy” music video.

Shawn brought the room to life with his latest hit, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” off his new album Illuminate. The stage lit up with swirling blue spotlights flowing around Shawn, who was smiling wide as he strummed on his acoustic guitar while belting out the crazy catchy lyrics. “Oh, I’ve been shaking/I love it when you go crazy/You take all my inhibitions/Baby, there’s nothing holding me back,” the young singer crooned. Man, we will not be able to get those lines out of our heads for weeks — and we don’t even care!

The pop star wore a suit jacket with the sleeves rolled up, clearly channeling the ’80s. Shawn has effortlessly cool hair and his curls definitely drive us crazy! The singer brought the tempo up so high in the studio that we don’t know if anyone was able to calm down once the show was over! We loved watching his performance and hope to catch him during his Illuminate World Tour!

