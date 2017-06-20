Selena Gomez’s Coach Campaign Is Finally Here & She Smolders In Debut Shoot

Selena Gomez’s Coach campaign is fashion GOALS. The stylish songstress totally smolders as she shows off a slew of looks from the brand’s Fall 2017 collection — feast your eyes on the gorgeous shots here!

Selena Gomez, 24, has been repping Coach for quite some time, which is why we’ve been waiting with baited breath for Selena’s debut campaign for the brand! Well, it’s finally here and Selena looks better than ever, all while showing off a slew of covetable handbags in the brand’s Fall 2017 campaign, which was lensed by famed photog Steven Meisel.

Sels and Coach are a fashion dream come true. Not only is she often seen rocking their stellar accessories and sat front row at the brand’s show during New York Fashion Week, but she also rocked the red carpet at the Met Gala in a gorgeous Coach ensemble that simply took our breaths away — and her latest campaign is just as stunning!

“Coach made me feel like family from day one,” Sels said in a release from the brand. “Having the opportunity to grow creatively by working on a design collaboration and reaching so many girls through the Coach Foundation is important to me and I love that Coach is supportive.”

The songstress smolders in the series of shots, showing off retro-inspired fashion that’s beyond fierce. Along with the cool campaign, the star will also be featured in three videos by the brand. Each video will focus on a different handbag: the Rouge, the Coach Swagger, and the Edie, and will feature Sels as she gets all dolled up for a night out in NYC. We can’t wait to see how her style differs in each video depending on which bag she uses.

Check out Selena’s debut Coach campaign above and let us know if you love her smoldering fashion shoot as much as we do!