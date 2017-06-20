Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Inseparable For The Last Week: Are They Back Together?

They’re giving it another go! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Father’s Day reunion wasn’t a one-off thing — they’ve been back together for about a week now, according to a new report. Will they make it work this time!?

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, sure looked chummy together while spending Father’s Day with their daughter, Dream, at Disneyland, and it’s reportedly because they’re giving their relationship another try, according to TMZ. The site reports that Rob showed up at his baby mama’s house last week, and they’ve been practically inseparable ever since. Along with Rob spending night and day at Chyna’s home, the on-again/off-again lovers have also reportedly attended barbecues and a pool party with family and friends, and have even been out and about on hikes together. Rob certainly did look happy and healthy in the pair’s Father’s Day photos and videos, so hopefully he keeps sticking it out on this path!

Apparently Blac is thrilled with how things are going, too, because, according to TMZ, she showered Rob with gifts, including a Louis Vuitton bag, customized Dodger’s hat, sneakers and roses, for his first Father’s Day. Rob and Blac’s relationship has been very tumultuous since they first got together in Jan. 2016, but at the beginning of this year, it seemed like they were really done for good. However, in March, she revealed that the pair still “love each other,” and that they were constantly fighting to make their relationship work. This was followed by PDA pics on Snapchat here and there, but this very public Disneyland trip definitely takes things to a new level.

Still, Blac was not wearing the engagement ring she got from Rob in March 2016 during their June 18 outing, so the exact status of their current relationship is unknown. Still, it’s pretty clear they’re at least trying to give it another shot — but it’s obviously not going to be easy!

