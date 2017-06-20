Rachel Lindsay Just Shut Down A Racist Comment By A Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Like A Boss

Do not mess with Rachel Lindsay! In one tweet, the bachelorette put a former alum in their place after they tweeted a seemingly racist comment during this week’s episode.

This week on The Bachelorette, Lee and Kenny went head-to-head again and many quickly realized that Lee’s way of thinking isn’t so great. Of course when the season began, fans also found racist tweets that he allegedly had made in the past that bashed many different groups including the LGBT community, the NAACP, and the Black Lives Matter movement — just to name a few.

So it makes sense that Rachel Lindsay, 32, brought up Lee when former Bachelor contestant, Leah Block tweeted during Monday’s episode, “I’m sitting here watching The Bachelorette and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said “what is this? Love & Hop Hop?” DEAD.” Rachel retweeted her and wrote, “Let me know if she wants to meet Lee… they sound like they would have a lot in common.” She also added that hashtag, “#ihavetimetoday.” Like. A. Boss.

Rachel didn’t stop there, though. Bachelor alum Astrid Loch responded with, “Are you watching with Lee?” and Rachel answered, “#army.” When a fan noticed that Leah had deleted the tweet, they tweeted at Rachel, “She deleted it?! Dang that was fast! She knew how wrong it was when she posted it I guess.” Rachel responded with, “Naw you just aren’t funny.” The lesson in all of this: do not mess with Rachel Lindsay. She continued to troll haters during the episode; when one person wrote “Still hate Rachel #TheBachelorette,” she responded with, “But you use my hashtag…thanks for keeping me trending girl! #ihavetimetoday.” Nothing can get her down!

Of course, it was a pretty intense episode for Rachel, who actually broke down in tears following all the drama between Lee, Kenny, and Eric. She admitted in her confessional that she was feeling the pressures of being a black woman. “I get pressured from so many different ways being in this position, and I did not want to get into all of this tonight,” she said. “I already know what people are going to say about me and judge me for the decisions I’m making. I’m going to be the one that has to deal with that—nobody else. And that’s a lot.”

Dean Unglert, 25, who had a romantic one-on-one with Rachel this week, also pointed out during the episode that Lee seemed to only have issues with the black men in the house — Eric and Kenny. “The only people that I’ve seen Lee pick fights with have been not the people that he’s used to seeing on a daily basis, from a cultural perspective,” he said. “You know exactly what I mean when I say that. The longer Lee sticks around, the more everyone will become aware of his intolerance.”

