‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Needs To Dump Lee & Give Kenny A Chance

Come on, Rachel. You’re such a smart chick. Why are you keeping obnoxious Lee around and giving Kenny such a hard time? Time to send Lee packing. He’s not pleasant. He’s only offensive.

Rachel Lindsay is my #1 favorite Bachelorette of all time. She’s smart, articulate, sensitive, career-focused, gorgeous (of course), and she makes no bones about getting right into discussions with her suitors that reveal their personalities and goals. That’s why it’s just so perplexing that the obnoxious Lee Garrett, a 30 year-old singer/songwriter from Nashville, is still with you, in South Carolina, competing to win your heart.

Rachel, you must know that’s he’s a douche, who’s loving the TV attention he gets by causing all kinds of conflict with the other men. He’s just as bad a “whaboom” man, Lucas, who we couldn’t wait to say good-bye to. So, is Lee still taking up space and air time because he causes “drama” in the house, and that’s supposed to be a necessary ingredient for the show? If so, that’s so unnecessary. You and your interactions with the remaining guys are fascinating enough. We really don’t have to watch lovelorn Kenny [King] be tortured by Lee, for one more week.

Rachel– Kenny is a big sweetheart, who unlike Lee and his wild mile high hairdo, has actual feelings for you. And he never seems to get the chance to talk to you. Every time, he gets Rachel “alone time” he gets interrupted- usually by Lee. And I’m not sure why you wouldn’t appreciate a guy who composes a rap about you instead of just diving in for a make out session. Rachel, give Kenny a chance to talk. At 35, he’s more mature than many of the other guys and he’s a dad. He has real responsibilities, unlike Lee, who has the time to sit around playing mind games.

Speaking of age appropriate — I know you’re super into adorable Dean [Unglert], but at 25 going on 26, is he seriously going to be ready to get married and start a family? You’re ready — you’re 32. I know he was very sweet, opening up about the devastating loss of his mom when he was just a teenager, but that doesn’t necessarily make him marriage material. Twenty-five is still twenty-five. And there are very few guys of that age who are ready to make a lifetime commitment.

Meanwhile, you are on this show because you mean business. You’re ready to get married. You’re a serious woman. You’re serious about your career as an attorney specializing in insurance law at the Cooper & Scully firm in Dallas, Texas. Your father is a judge, so you come from a family with high career expectations. Would you really leave your job for Dean, who works as a recruiter in Venice, LA.? You for sure, aren’t going to give it up for Lee in Nashville? That’s a certainty.

Now, maybe there’s no way that wrestler, Kenny makes sense for your future either, but at least he deserves a listen to.

For that matter, why haven’t you given any attention to Bachelor Nation Spelling Bee champ, Josiah, who is also an attorney and smart enough to spell “polyamorous”? He seems worth paying some attention to. In any case, your conversations which delve into your suitors’ lives, ambitions, hopes and dreams, are all the drama we need this season. It’s such a relief to watch a Bachelorette who talks about more than how “you feel about me” punctuated by massive amounts of make outs.

Do you agree HollywoodLifers? Let me know!