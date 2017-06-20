Prodigy: A$AP Rocky, Shaquille O’Neal & More Celebs Mourn Rapper After Tragic Death

We’re still reeling from the news that Prodigy has died after a lengthy battle with health issues, and it looks like his celeb friends are having a hard time processing the news as well. See their tweets, here.

So sad. As we previously told you, Mobb Deep‘s Prodigy, 42, [real name: Albert Johnson] unexpectedly died on June 20, according to TMZ, and now, celebs are taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved rapper. Since news of his passing emerged, stars like Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Big Boi, Travis Barker, and more have shared their grievances on social media. To see their messages, scroll down to the bottom of this post.

Mobb Deep had just performed in Las Vegas on June 17, so Prodigy’s sudden passing certainly comes as a shock to many. The rapper’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but Prodigy’s rep told TMZ that the rapper was hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.” So sad.

Wiz Khalifa: “Rip prodigy. God bless his family and all his fans. Mobb forever.”

Lil Wayne: “Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB.”

A$AP Rocky: “RIP PRODIGY 🙏🏾 . HIP HOP LOST ANOTHER LEGEND.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Rest In Peace prodigy #reallyrics #hiphoplegend #legalmoney #mobbdeep4eva.”

Big Boi: “ # RIP Prodigy God Bless Your Soul.”

Travis Barker: “Rest in power to one of hip hops greatest #PRODIGY 🙏🏻 Thoughts and prayers to his fam and loved ones #MobbDeep #Legend.”

Charlamagne Tha God: “Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop. As a hip hop head this one hurt. #RIPProdigy.”

Juicy J: “R.I.P. To Prodigy we will never forget the legacy! prayers up for the family friends & the fans 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿.”

ICE T: “Oh my God…..! I just got the news that Prodigy passed away. I’m speechless.. I was just with him. Devastated.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Rest In Peace to Prodigy of Mobb Deep, writer of the immortal line “I’m only 19 but my mind is older…”

JoJo: “I got you stuck off the realness, we be the infamous- Rest In Peace PRODIGY.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Prodigy’s family and friends during this difficult time.