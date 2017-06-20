Prodigy Dead: Rapper Dies At 42 After Battling Heath Issues For Years

Mobb Deep rapper, Prodigy, has died at the age of 42, according to a June 20 report. Prodigy, who’s suffered numerous health problems, including sickle cell anemia, was in Vegas at the time of his death. Get the details.

Prodigy, 42, [real name: Albert Johnson] one half of the rap duo, Mobb Deep, has unexpectedly died, according to TMZ, June 20. The group were in Las Vegas, where they performed on June 17, just before Prodigy’s passing. The cause of the rapper’s death is unknown at this time, according to his rep.

Prodigy’s rep also told the site that the rapper was hospitalized for “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

At the time of his death, Prodigy was in Vegas with Havoc [his fellow Mobb Deep member] for the Art of Rap tour. Mobb Deep shared the stage with big names such as, Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T, while on tour.

Prodigy got candid about his battle with sickle cell anemia during an interview in 2012, when he called the disease a “blessing.” [Sickle cell anemia], “to me, it’s a blessing from God, number one,” he told ThisIs50. “Secondly, I take care of my health. I don’t f–k around. I learned how to do that of that a long time ago.”

Then, he recalled a time when his health hit a decline, just before he went to prison in 2007. “There was years I was slippin’. I had many years where I was slippin’. I fell off on my health sh-t,” he told the site. “I was drinking and doing all the wrong sh-t when I got locked up; it actually helped me get my sh-t back together, because you ain’t got access to none of that sh-t no more [in prison]. Plus, when you’re in jail, that’s the worst place where you can have sickle cell; you will die in that mother f–ker… I had to get my health together so I could make sure that I wasn’t going to get sick again.”

The 42-year-old rapper took to Instagram just days before his death, where he posted a photo of himself in Vegas. Fans have now filled the comments section with sad comments about his untimely passing.

Prodigy and Havoc came together in the early 90’s to form Mobb Deep. The duo are known for their hits, “Quiet Storm” and Shook Ones”.

This story is still developing…

