Prodigy: Did Rapper Die After Choking On An Egg In Hospital? Shocking Report

Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy’s unbelievable passing just took another shocking turn. It was revealed that the talented star choked on an egg while being hospitalized. Was this the cause of his untimely death?

Emotions are still running high after Mobb Deep member Prodigy, 42, unexpectedly passed away on June 20. Now we’re finding out that the rapper’s death may have been caused by choking on an egg at the hospital instead of complications from sickle cell anemia, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet says that multiple sources connected to Prodigy and those investigating his death have confirmed the incident happened but it’s still unknown whether or not it is what ultimately caused his death. Prodigy had been struggling with sickle cell anemia issues for years and things got especially tough during his last days. See touching pictures of Prodigy here.

The hip hop star who was the other half of the Mobb Deep duo, Havoc, performed in Las Vegas on June 17 for the Art of Rap tour. When the concert ended, Prodigy had to apparently be removed from a fan meet-and-greet by a security team because they noticed he was not well. Sickle cell is known to get worse in extremely hot desert temperatures like in Vegas and he may have been prone to dehydration and a weak immune system. He went to the hospital and stayed there for some time after that.

Since the shocking death went public, many celebrities including A$AP Rocky, Shaquille O’Neal, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Ice-T, who is said to have been one of the last people to have seen Prodigy alive, have expressed their condolences on social media. Mobb Deep gained major fame and success with the release of their second album, The Infamous, in 1995 and soon became part of the hardcore hip hop scene. Their hit single “Shook Ones Pt. II” was released that same year and gained critical acclaim. We’re sending healing thoughts to anyone affected by Prodigy’s passing.

