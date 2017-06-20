‘Pretty Little Liars’ Recap: Charlotte’s Killer Is Finally Revealed

In the penultimate episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ we finally discovered who killed Charlotte. And the reveal has us totally shook! Get all the details in our recap below.

On the June 20 episode of Pretty Little Liars, we learned that Mona killed Charlotte, but it ended up being the result of an accident. Apparently, Mona wanted to protect her friends upon Charlotte’s release from the psychiatric hospital. She felt Charlotte was about to start hurting the girls again — and thanks to a flashback in tonight’s episode, it seems like Mona was right — so she tried sending Charlotte to her death. Mona eventually decided not to kill Charlotte. She just wanted to scare her, but when Charlotte fought back, Mona accidentally slammed her against the wall. Unbeknownst to Mona, though, a piece of metal was sticking out from the wall and it punctured Charlotte in the neck, killing her.

Mona even went a little psycho in tonight’s episode after A.D. ended up stealing the game from her. A.D. asked Mona to meet her at the diner, but Caleb, Hanna and Spencer stopped that from happening when they crashed the potential meeting. Mona managed to escape, but Hanna later found her at the top of the church’s bell tower, where she seemed totally out of character. In fact, Mona actually believed Hanna was Charlotte as she replayed the night of Charlotte’s death in her mind. And just as Mona was about to push Hanna to her death, Caleb intervened and saved the day! (Phew.)

Meanwhile, Mary Drake returned with a gift for Spencer and Alison. She knew the police would be coming for the girls, so she left The Lost Woods to them. That way, they could sell the place and use the money to hire a really good lawyer. It was a sweet gesture, but not as great as what she did next. However, we’ll get to that in a bit…

After the girls discovered that Mona killed Charlotte, they received their final two puzzle pieces and finished the game. And that’s when the game revealed where Archer Dunhill’s body was buried. (A.D. stole it from Aria’s trunk when she and Ezra were too busy to notice.) A.D. buried Archer’s body in Charles’ mock gravesite, and just as the girls were about to dig up his body, they decided to stop playing A.D.’s games. They finally realized that if they kept going the way they’ve been going, they’d end up just as strung out as Mona. So they put down their shovels and walked away — until they were stopped by Leutenant Tanner and a group of men who were already on their way to dig up Archer’s body. Obviously, the girls were taken to the police station, but once they got there, Mary showed up and confessed to murdering both Archer and Jessica. Obviously, she didn’t really kill Archer — the girls did — but it was her way of protecting Spencer. Tanner went along with it, but during a later conversation with Spencer and the girls, she hinted at the fact that she knew Mary didn’t really kill Archer. So she was basically helping the girls out.

So that’s that. The girls are finally finished with the game and A.D. doesn’t seem to have anything on them anymore. But we all know how PLL works and there’s still a two-hour episode before the series comes to a close next Tuesday, June 27. Anything can happen.

