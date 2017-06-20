‘Pretty Little Liars’: Did [SPOILER] Kill Charlotte? — New Photos

Charlotte’s killer will finally be revealed on the June 20 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ New photos from the episode feature an intense confrontation between the Liars and a fan fave. Could [spoiler] have killed Charlotte?

One of the biggest mysteries of Pretty Little Liars is going to be solved on the June 20 episode. Charlotte’s (Vanessa Ray) killer is finally going to be identified. Freeform has released new photos from the episode, and the photos are all about Mona (Janel Parrish). One photo in particular is very suspicious. Mona is holding a bouquet of roses in the bell tower. As we all remember, Charlotte was clutching a rose when she was pushed from the bell tower in season 6. Could Mona have killed Charlotte? Possibly!

Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Alison (Sasha Pieterse), Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), and Ezra (Ian Harding) are all seen confronting someone who looks like Mona. Did Mona finally figure out who A.D. is? Has she reached her breaking point? Do the Liars think she’s A.D.? While all the evidence is seemingly pointing in Mona’s direction, I’ve got my thoughts on Mona and the A.D. mystery.

There’s only one more episode until the 2-hour series finale of Pretty Little Liars. The show is ending after 7 seasons of crazy twists and jaw-dropping moments. We’re not emotionally ready. Freeform will also be airing a 1-hour tell-all special following the finale. HollywoodLife.com talked to showrunner Marlene King EXCLUSIVELY about the finale, and she said that all the questions you have regarding Charlotte’s killer, A.D.’s identity, and more will be answered. Get ready for one hell of a ride! Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

