Kim Kardashian Reveals The ‘Secrets’ To Her Marriage With ‘Best Friend’ Kanye West

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian had a rocky romance past — pre-Kanye West. But, she and Yeezy just clicked back in 2012, and they’ve been going strong ever since! And, the formula to their relationship has two key components!

Communication + friendship = an amazing marriage… for Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, that is! The reality star admitted that her relationship with Kanye is “different,” from her past romances, because they started out as BFFs. “I think we started off as friends first, for so many years, and we were friends when we were in other relationships; and such a good support system to each other for so long,” Kim said on The View. “I really think that, that helped to be the basis of our relationship. We’re such good friends,” she continued, while she smiled from ear to ear.

Kim elaborated on the communication aspect of her marriage, and admitted that it’s all about good conversation. “My friends and my sisters, they’re all like, ‘You guys can sit and talk in a room,'” Kim recalled before she predicted the future. “And, I know when we’re 80 and can hardly move, we’re just going to be talking and talking forever. We’re just best friends, and I think that’s what’s so important for us.” Awe!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also gushed over her birthday gift to Kanye, who turned 40-years-old on June 8. “I surprised him on a trip to Japan — A place that he loves to go to get away and get inspiration,” Kim said. She revealed that she and Kanye snuck away and even wore hoodies to escape the paps and the fan frenzy. “No one bothered us… It got a little crazy towards the end but truly, it’s great to get away when there’s no noise and it’s just us… that trip was just really special.” SO cute!

WATCH: @KimKardashian credits the strength of her marriage with Kanye West to their longtime friendship: "We're best friends!" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k8yxUNBbIF — The View (@TheView) June 20, 2017

Kim and Kanye also just celebrated their third wedding anniversary together on May 24. Kim shared a sweet throwback pic with Ye’. “3 down, a lifetime to go…,” she captioned the cute photo with a heart emoji. We’re glad these two have finally found their happily ever after!

