Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Cuddle At Friend’s Wedding With North West — Sweet Pic

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their daughter North are used to having to be perfect all the time, but on June 20 photogs caught them off-guard at a wedding. The result is an adorably tender family pic.

Uh-huh, honey! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, proved that they really are sweethearts on and off camera on June 20. X17 Photographers snapped them at a friend’s wedding in Santa Barbara, and even when they think no one is looking, they’re still cuddled close. Little North West, 4, can be seen comfortably lounging on her daddy’s lap, and they all look completely at ease. We love seeing them like this! See more pics of Kimye.

Kimmy rocked a low-cut classy black outfit to the wedding, and looked beautiful with simple waves in her hair and neutral makeup. Kanye was dressed up in a chic black suit and white button down (which we rarely get to see). Last, little Northie was wearing a matching black ensemble and adorable space buns. What a sweet little family! It look like they must have left baby Saint home with the babysitter or a family member.

Earlier the same day, Kim’s interview with The View aired, and she couldn’t contain her passion for her husband. While talking about how close she is with Kanye and how special their bond is, she said “I know when we’re 80 and can hardly move, we’re just going to be talking and talking forever. We’re just best friends, and I think that’s what’s so important for us.” we could definitely see that friendship during their tender wedding moment on June 20!

