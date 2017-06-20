5 Foods That Will Flatten Your Belly — Khloe Kardashian’s Tips To De-Bloat

Khloe Kardashian shared her secrets on how you can get a flat belly fast & you have to hear her 5 amazing tips, just in time for summer!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, shared on her app, Khloe With A K, the “five foods to flatten your belly,” and you’re never going to believe what they are. It’s perfect for summer because if you’re feeling bloated, these 5 super foods will get rid of your puffy stomach and help you de-bloat fast. Khloe shared her tips, saying, “There’s nothing more frustrating than having all your fitness and diet efforts sabotaged by BLOAT. Those baby abs will never see the light of day if they’re hidden behind water retention, honey! The name of the de-bloating game is pretty simple; avoid salt and load up on these 5 foods that will flatten your belly in no time!”

1. Avocado

“Break out the guac, dolls! But hold the salty tortilla chips (don’t hate me!!!). This super popular fruit (yep, NOT vegetable) is loaded with potassium, which is a key player in ridding your body of excess sodium and, therefore, dreaded water weight. Avocados are also high in soluble fiber and healthy fats, which help us feel fuller on smaller portions. Try spreading half a ripe avocado on a piece of whole-grain toast for a super satisfying breakfast, or try Kourt’s signature salad for a tummy-friendly lunch!”

2. Ginger

“This spicy root is one of the oldest known natural belly cures, and for good reason. High in a digestive enzyme called zingibain, ginger is extremely effective in breaking down protein and accelerating the digestive process. If you’ve ever noticed that side of ginger next to your sushi, now you know why! Ginger is also known for being a powerful antibacterial AND anti-inflammatory food—in other words, all-around goodness for your gut. Try brewing a homemade tea by chopping up a handful of peeled ginger, and brewing it in boiling water for at least 10 minutes.”

3. Watermelon

“The star fruit of summer is so refreshing thanks to its dense water content—nearly 90 percent! Snacking on watermelon is an excellent way to regulate salt levels and flush out the excess water you may be holding onto (aka bloat) due to dehydration. Cut up a few refrigerated slices and eat as much as your little heart desires!”

4. Tomatoes

“Tomatoes are packed with the antioxidant lycopene, which is known to have extremely effective anti-inflammatory and de-bloating effects. Try roasting tomatoes in the oven until they blister for a super easy and tasty accompaniment to just about any meal.”

5. Oats

“Most commonly consumed as oatmeal (the gluten-free breakfast of champions!), oats balance the bacteria in your gut. This is known as a prebiotic effect, which improves your digestive system and works wonders to reduce bloat. You can also try incorporating oats into your next baking sesh for a healthy treat.”