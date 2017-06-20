Keyshia Cole Makes A Triumphant Return To ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ — First Teaser

Get ready for some ‘Cole’ new episodes! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ is returning for its fourth season and after tons of speculation, Keyshia Cole is officially joining the cast. Watch the first juicy trailer here!

Keyshia Cole, 35, is back and ready to take on the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood as a new cast member! After many rumors, it was finally confirmed that the singer is making her return to reality TV when the premiere of the VH1 show airs on July 24 and we couldn’t be more excited. The first dramatic teaser for the series was released by Bossip on June 20, and it sure looks like Keyshia will be a main focus. The talented star is set to promote her highly anticipated new album on the show and will give viewers a look into her very busy life that involves a co-parenting relationship with former NBA player Daniel “Booby” Gibson, 31. See amazing photos from L&HHH here!

Keyshia will be joined by a plethora of both returning and new cast members with various statuses including newlyweds Ray J & Princess Love, newly dating Hazel E, single Nia Riley, published author Fizz, singer Brooke Valentine, rapper Chanel West Coast, and celeb stylist Zell Swag. After a successful season three, we can’t wait to see what kind of dynamic Keyshia’s presence will create among the cast. VH1 promises the episodes will be brewing full of baby mama drama and dreams coming true. Sounds enticing!

Keyshia’s led a pretty interesting life since she made her way onto the music scene with her debut single, “Never” featuring rapper Eve, 38, back in 2004. She’s had her fair share of drama and made controversial headlines when her ex Bow Wow, 30, accused her of “caking” his car on his birthday. After having three reality TV shows of her own on BET, the star’s definitely not a stranger to sharing her life with the world. She’ll fit in perfectly with L&HHH, don’t you think? We’ll soon find out!

