Kenya Moore Reveals Identity Of Husband & Shares New Wedding Pics

Mystery solved! Kenya Moore finally shared photos of her secret destination wedding, and we got to see her new husband for the first time. So, who’s the lucky guy who stole Kenya’s heart?

Kenya Moore‘s a married lady, and it looks like her wedding in St. Lucia was absolutely breathtaking. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, is officially an actual housewife, and she was so eager to share the beautiful photos from her nuptials on Instagram on June 18. Even more important, she finally revealed her handsome new husband! Though she only shared the first name, Marc, people believe that his full name is Marc Daly. If that’s true, Marc is the owner of a trendy restaurant in Brooklyn called SoCo. Kenya bagged herself a good one!

RHOA fans have been waiting for a glimpse at Kenya’s big celebration after it was revealed that she wasn’t allowing the Bravo cameras to film anything. It was kind of a controversial decision on her part. Rumors spread that Kenya could get fired from the reality show for not giving producers a heads up about her marriage. But, as sources told MTO, Kenya felt that filming it would bring “toxicity” to the marriage. She also reportedly didn’t want her relationship part of RHOA. Kenya raved over her new husband on Instagram, revealing that she shared the pics to celebrate Father’s Day. She captioned a beautiful, black and white shot: “To my husband,

Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you.

#devotedwife #family #happyfathersday#truelove #bliss”.

That’s so sweet we could cry. That pic is definitely one for the wedding album. Kenya, looking stunning in a backless white wedding dress, is holding Marc’s hand as they laugh on the St. Lucian beach. It’s so dreamy. Kenya posted another pic that shows Marc’s face more clearly, and captioned it: “Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde”. Aww! It’s such a cute pic. They’re totally meant for one another!

