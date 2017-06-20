Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Most Gorgeous Look Ever In Sexy Bikini Pic

Kendall Jenner is an actual, literal, real-life goddess. The model of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch shared a sexy bikini snapshot on Instagram on June 20, and we can’t get over how sexy she is! Check it out.

Are you kidding, Kendall Jenner?! The 21-year-old supermodel shared an insanely hot picture on Instagram on June 20, and we can’t get over how flat her abs are! Kenny is rocking a two-piece black and white checkered swimsuit that she covered up with a “Pizza Boy” super-cropped white t-shirt. She has a sly Mona Lisa smile on her face, and her hair is piled on top of her head in a Brigitte Bardot-esque style. So hot! See Kendall’s stunning bikini pic, below.

Kendall captioned the pic with three pizza emojis, though it doesn’t look like she’s had pizza in a while. You can literally see the outline of a six pack, and her hourglass shape is on FIRE! The good news? She literally told fans how she got that amazing bod just one day earlier on June 19. If you wanna get that insanely toned look, you can copy her 7 moves per day, here.

Though she has juicy lips, insane lashes, and a strong brow in her hot bikini pic, Kendall revealed that she goes bare-faced at the gym. She keeps her skin looking so smooth and amazing by washing her face right after getting a good workout in. Advice to live by, guys!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s insanely hot bikini picture? Let us know!