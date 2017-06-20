Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot Outfit: Stuns In White Lace Dress & Fascinator

Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot outfit served up serious style inspiration as she totally stole the show and turned heads in her custom-made Alexander McQueen dress, made entirely of lace — and it looks like she was totally inspired by the outfit she wore the year before!

Lovely in lace! Kate Middleton, 35, brought out all the stops for the Royal Ascot on June 20, where the Duchess looked divine in a gorgeous ensemble, as she rocked the cool cream hue from head-to-toe, topping off her fabulous get-up with a stylish fascinator when she stepped out with her hubby, Prince William. Her look was festive and chic for the occasion — and so fitting for the first day of summer! This just might be one of our favorite looks ever on Kate.

Kate’s a creature of habit, often recycling her favorite outfits and relying on her go-to designers — and her latest look was totally a homage to herself! Just the year before, Kate also rocked white lace as she sported a long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dress for the annual affair.

This time around, the Duchess looked amazing as she stepped out, clad in the long-sleeved lace dress, which was tailored to perfection. Although Kate also rocked white lace to the Royal Ascot in 2016, in this instance our fave royal recycler opted for a brand new ensemble! The Duchess showed off a custom-made Alexander McQueen floral lace frock which was inspired by the fashion house’s floral lace mini dress, although Kate’s version featured a longer skirt. We loved the flouncy way the skirt flowed around her figure — it’s impossible not to love this dress!



She polished off the look with her impeccable styling, as she pulled her hair back and topped it off with a fascinator, allowing the neckline of the glam look to really shine. She really managed to outdo herself!

What did you think of Kate’s incredible look? Did you love her summery, chic look for the Royal Ascot? Check it out above and let us know!