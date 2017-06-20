Karlie Kloss Was Called ‘Too Fat ‘ & ‘Too Skinny’ By Casting Directors — Are Their Eyes OK?

There must be something wrong with their eyes! Karlie Kloss revealed that she was unbelievably called both ‘too fat’ and ‘too skinny’ by casting agents in one day. Read the crazy details here!

Karlie Kloss, 24 , is a gorgeous model with an amazing body but there have been some people who surprisingly thought otherwise. The beauty opened up about the struggles she’s had with her body type while chasing a tough career. “I was called both too fat and too thin by a casting agent on the same day,” she said during a conversation at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity at the Palaos convention center on June 19 reported by Page Six. Now THAT’s insane! Luckily, she’s now learned how to not care what others think and focus on her health and strength instead of her weight. “I don’t want to please anyone but myself,” she confidently stated. You go, girl! See some of the hottest pics of Karlie here!

After Karlie struck back at her body shaming critics during her appearance at the festival, she proved that she’s not only beautiful, but smart too. The Taylor Swift squad member revealed in addition to modeling, she also loves computer science. “At my core, I am totally a nerd. I love understanding how things work,” she said and added that although computer science may not be “the sexiest thing” she is “so passionate about it, and it is genuine.” She’s not stopping there! Karlie also has political aspirations and made headlines when she expressed possibly running for president in the future. President Kloss? We like the sound of that!

There’s been many unfortunate stories like Karlie’s in which the bodies of models are never considered good enough. However, we’re happy to know the face of Swarovski has overcome her hardships to get where she is. There’s nothing quite like a strong woman inside and out. Whether she’s working out regularly to keep her body toned or strutting her stuff on the runway at BFF Taylor’s concert, we’ll always be cheering her on!

