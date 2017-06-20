GOP’s Karen Handel Wins GA’s 6th Congressional District Race: Beats Democrat Jon Ossoff

Democrat Jon Ossoff gave a stiff challenge to Republican Karen Handel in GA’s 6th Congressional District special election on June 20, but the GOP contender took the seat.

This should put one heck of a scare into Republicans facing 2018 mid-term elections. 30-year-old political neophyte Jon Ossoff ran as a Democrat for GA’s 6th Congressional District seat that has been in the hands of the GOP since 1979. His opponent Karen Handel, 55, was hoping history would be on her side in the super red suburban Atlanta district that up until now had been represented by President Donald Trump‘s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, 62. The race was such a nail biter and in the end, Handel won by the incredibly slim margin of 52 percent to 48 percent. Ossoff had won 48 percent of the vote in a run-off in Apr. against a field of 11 Republican candidates. Handel ended up with the most votes from her party, which pitted her against the political newbie.

This was the most expensive race in congressional history, with $55 million being poured into the election and plenty of money coming from both parties and out of state donors. Ossoff especially received a huge outpouring as Democrats were looking to not only take back a long-held Republican seat, they hoped to make the election a referendum on Trump’s presidency. Many ads across Atlanta area TV stations said that a vote for Ossoff is a vote against Trump, trying to make the election a thumbs down on his nascent presidency.

This is a major wake-up call for Republicans as they face mid term elections in 2018. Trump is already an incredibly unpopular president and having close ties to him could spell doom for some House and Senate members. Currently the president is under investigation by the F.B.I. for possible obstruction of justice involving the Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election back in Nov. 2016. Needless to say, not many politicians want to be tied closely to him these days. If a Democrat with no political experience can come so close to taking a seat in a nearly all-red district, that’s a sign that people are pretty fed up with Washington these days.

