Prepare yourselves for a performance that will knock your socks off. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of South Korean dance group Just Jerk hitting the stage for a stunning audition! Watch now!

America’s next best dance crew has arrived! South Korean dance crew Just Jerk auditions on the June 20 episode of America’s Got Talent, and HollywoodLife.com’s got the EXCLUSIVE video of their full performance right here! The group of 11 dancers are dressed in black and white karate outfits and have red makeup around their eyes. Just Jerk treats the judges and the audience moments to something that no one’s ever seen before. The group’s dance routine is out of this world amazing!

They’re so synchronized! Even though they’re 11 individuals, this group moves as one. Simon Cowell, 57, is really impressed. At one point, Mel B, 42, yells, “Oh, my God!” Heidi Klum, 44, is sitting there with her mouth open. That’s how amazing Just Jerk’s performance is. The performance ends with Mel B and Heidi rising to their feet to give Just Jerk a standing ovation!

This audition is a really special one for Just Jerk. “It might be our last big performance together as a crew, so we thought AGT is the biggest stage for us,” a crew member says to the judges. When Howie Mandel, 61, asks why it could be their last performance, the teen reveals, “In South Korea, all males have to serve in the military for two years. It’s a great honor for us and an opportunity to serve our country and the people we love.”

After that performance, Just Jerk just became a front-runner. Could they win the whole thing? Will they get one of the judges to hit the golden buzzer? We’ll just have to wait and see! America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

