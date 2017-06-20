Jenelle Evans Trying To Contact Dad Robert Evans: Suffers From ‘Abandonment Issues’

Jenelle Evans is addressing a long-standing issue that’s hindered her life since childhood. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s trying to track down her estranged father to ‘tackle’ her ‘abandonment issues’ from his absence.

Jenelle Evans, 25, has been through a lot in 2017. Now, the Teen Mom OG star is looking to conquer her longtime abandonment issues, head-on. “Jenelle has been trying to reach out to her dad, Robert [Evans],” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She hasn’t seen Robert from the time he just suddenly upped and left when she was a little girl, and she still suffers from some serious abandonment issues. Jenelle would really love to just talk to him on the phone — but so far she hasn’t been able to make contact,” our source says. So sad.

After all these years, someone of you may be wondering, why reach out now? — Well, “Jenelle is in a really good place right now; she’s clean and sober, and she’s finally seeing Jace again. So, she really wants to tackle her remaining, outstanding issues, and a large part of those stem from her father.”

If Jenelle can track down her estranged father, she just wants to know one thing – Why did he just pick up and leave? “She understands that her mom [Barbara Evans] and Robert weren’t getting along at the time [when he left], but Jenelle can’t fathom why he would totally cut her out of his life too.” Awe.

Its makes sense that Jenelle wants to take hold of her personal issues, especially at this time. Although she and her mother are still at odds over the custody of her son, Jace, 8, they finally reached a settlement at the end of May. Jenelle and Barbara agreed to allow Jenelle visitation rights to see Jace [who is Jenelle’s biological son].

The Teen Mom star also opened up about her past heroine addiction. In her new memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Jenelle admits that she was “shooting up four or five times a day,” [in an excerpt obtained by E! News]. As a result of her past drug addiction, Jenelle admitted that it was the catalyst to her losing her family.

However, things are different now. Like we told you, Jenelle’s sober [since 2015], and she’s been enjoying time with her children — Jace, Kaiser, 2, and Ensley, 4 months. Now, it’s time for her to seek answers about her estranged father, and we hope that she gets them! Jenelle’s memoir will be released July 25.

