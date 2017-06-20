JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album: When It’s Coming & What We Know So Far

We got the feeling JAY-Z had something new coming once he announced a few live dates for 2017, and now our fantasies have been confirmed. Yep, his first album in nearly four years, titled ‘4:44,’ is coming soon! Here’s everything we know about it.

JAY-Z, 47, has a lot going on right now thanks to his newborn twins, but because he’s a superstar, he’s decided that now is the perfect time to release an album, too. 4:44 was announced on June 18, along with the return of the hyphen in JAY-Z’s name. Take a deep breath — here’s what we can expect from his upcoming project!

4:44 will be a TIDAL exclusive in partnership with Sprint, and it’s going to drop on June 30. That means barely a week from now, the world will come to a standstill as we all drop everything to listen to JAY’s first new album since 2013’s Magna Carta… Holy Grail. Yas.

We also know that there will be a song titled “Adnis,” after JAY’s father Adnis Reeves. Makes sense, and we’ll remind you that the announcement was made on Father’s Day! You can watch a video teasing the song above, and check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

Letter to my dad that I never wrote

Speeches I prepared that I never spoke

Words on a paper that I never read

Prose is never pen, they stayed in my head

No I.D. is the producer behind the album, and the pair has worked together before on The Blueprint 3’s “Run This Town” and American Gangster’s “Success.” Producers Mike Will Made-It and Zaytoven have also reportedly worked with JAY recently, though it’s unclear as to whether their tracks will be on the album.

Of course, almost everything is still up in the air. Will JAY-Z address Lemonade? What will the tracks sound like? What about the artwork and videos? We’ll know on June 30!

