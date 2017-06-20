Tiny Pleading With T.I. To ‘Drop The Divorce’: She ‘Never Stopped Loving’ Him

Tiny and T.I. may be moving back in together, but does that mean he is dropping their divorce? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny wants him to tear up those papers!

Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, are reportedly moving back in together and we couldn’t be more excited for the estranged couple. But hold the phone, cause we can’t start celebrating just yet, as we aren’t sure if T.I. has actually dropped their divorce proceedings. “Tiny wants to drop the divorce with T.I.,” a source close to the estranged married couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been pleading with him to cancel all the lawyers, the paperwork and everything else that would end their marriage.”

“The last few days, including Father’s Day, have been wonderful for the couple and Tiny feels like their marriage is worth saving,” the insider added. “Despite everything they have been through, Tiny never stopped loving the father of her children.” We know for a fact that the entire family had a lovely Father’s Day weekend because they shared their joy with the world via Instagram Live on June 17! The video showed T.I., Tiny and their three children — Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and Heiress Diana, 1 — all snuggled up in bed together, with the couple even smooching at one point! So cute.

The next day Tiny was seen cheering her hubby on at his concert in Atlanta, posting another IG Live video from backstage. This evidence got fans so excited at the possibility that the rapper (who had been seeing his alleged side chick Bernice Burgos, 37, for the past few months) and his lady love were back on. Now that Media Take Out‘s sources are saying Tiny and the kids are moving back into T.I.’s pad it seems the next step would be for him to drop the divorce! Click here to see pics of T.I., Tiny and Bernice’s relationship timeline.

